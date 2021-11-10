Facts

09:43 10.11.2021

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight

Since Wednesday midnight, the regime of ceasefire has been observed in Donbas, the press center of the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) headquarters has reported.

"As of 7:00, November 10, no violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces were recorded," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Wednesday.

Over the past day, November 9, two violations of the ceasefire were recorded.

"There are no casualties among the personnel of the Joint Forces. The Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the message says.

