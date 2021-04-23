Facts

10:06 23.04.2021

Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv has all the legal prerequisites for purchasing a vaccine against coronavirus directly from the manufacturer, and the capital continues to work on this, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Anna Starostenko said.

"Now the city continues negotiations with several manufacturers of vaccines in the face of a huge shortage of vaccine drugs in the world. However, today manufacturers primarily provide vaccines to countries that previously contracted their supply at the state level. Vitali Klitschko uses all possible personal connections to negotiate," Starostenko said.

She recalled that Kyiv City Council became the first city council in Ukraine to provide for the purchase of vaccines in the City Target Program "Health of Kyiv residents for 2020-2022" on February 11, allocating UAH 140 million for vaccination against coronavirus in the capital.

"The city has all the legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccines against the coronavirus from the manufacturer, and the capital continues to work on this," Starostenko said.

