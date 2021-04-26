Investments

09:37 26.04.2021

EU invests EUR 1 bln in vaccine study, EUR 2.9 bln in expansion of production capacity

The European Union (EU) has invested EUR 1 billion in vaccine research and EUR 2.9 billion in expanding production capacity, the press service of the German Embassy in Kyiv said.

"The study now needs support to protect the world from new strains of viruses. At the same time, Germany is also helping within the EU. The EU has already invested EUR 1 billion in vaccine research and EUR 2.9 billion in expanding production capacity," the message reads.

The press service noted that the rapid development of vaccines against COVID-19 became possible thanks to international scientific cooperation.

"One example is the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, which was the first to be registered in the EU. The German married couple of researchers Ozlem Tureci and Professor Ugur Sahin and their team developed a vaccine in Germany in a very short time with funding from the federal government," the press service said.

Tags: #eu #vaccine #research
