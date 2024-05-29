Facts

10:11 29.05.2024

City of Kovel meets fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region

The fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region recently arrived in the city of Kovel (Volyn region).

"Volunteers from the rapid response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Volyn region and the Kovel city-district organization welcomed people who were forced to leave their homes due to active hostilities," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook.

Volunteers assisted passengers in getting off the train and carrying their belongings, provided initial psychological assistance to those in need, and distributed humanitarian aid kits to the evacuees. They also helped transport two people with limited mobility to their next places of stay.

A total of 139 people arrived in Volyn from Donbas, including 58 children.

