Volyn region ready to repel any attack – Tymoshenko

Volyn region is ready to repel an enemy attack in case of invasion, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We are working in Volyn. Talked to our border guards. Everyone is in the line of duty, everyone is ready to repel any attack. The border guards actively cooperate with the regional authorities and other units. This is important because everyone must know the algorithm of actions in case of a hazard," he said.

Head of the 6th Border Guard Detachment of Volyn region Serhiy Lozynsky, in turn, said that necessary preparations have been carried out back in winter.

"We were 100% ready on February 24 this year to repel the full-scale invasion by the enemy, eliminate its personnel and equipment. We took a range of serious joint actions with the regional military administration, district administrations and united territorial communities. Everything that could help the enemy invasion has been destroyed. A number of other necessary works were carried out," he said.