Facts

18:19 27.07.2022

Volyn region ready to repel any attack – Tymoshenko

1 min read
Volyn region ready to repel any attack – Tymoshenko

Volyn region is ready to repel an enemy attack in case of invasion, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We are working in Volyn. Talked to our border guards. Everyone is in the line of duty, everyone is ready to repel any attack. The border guards actively cooperate with the regional authorities and other units. This is important because everyone must know the algorithm of actions in case of a hazard," he said.

Head of the 6th Border Guard Detachment of Volyn region Serhiy Lozynsky, in turn, said that necessary preparations have been carried out back in winter.

"We were 100% ready on February 24 this year to repel the full-scale invasion by the enemy, eliminate its personnel and equipment. We took a range of serious joint actions with the regional military administration, district administrations and united territorial communities. Everything that could help the enemy invasion has been destroyed. A number of other necessary works were carried out," he said.

Tags: #volyn #ready

MORE ABOUT

19:12 19.04.2022
Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

15:25 08.03.2022
U.S. Secretary of State claims NATO ready to face any threat

U.S. Secretary of State claims NATO ready to face any threat

16:47 05.11.2021
Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

10:57 12.07.2013
Number of people hospitalized after accident in Volyn region grows to 36, says State Emergencies Service

Number of people hospitalized after accident in Volyn region grows to 36, says State Emergencies Service

15:09 11.07.2013
Prosecutor's office says 3 foreigners, 5 Ukrainians killed in road accident in Volyn region, police say 2 foreigners among victims

Prosecutor's office says 3 foreigners, 5 Ukrainians killed in road accident in Volyn region, police say 2 foreigners among victims

12:06 11.07.2013
Eight killed in road accident in Volyn region, among them two Bulgarians, Belarusian child

Eight killed in road accident in Volyn region, among them two Bulgarians, Belarusian child

10:43 11.07.2013
Seven killed, 22 injured in road accident involving Bulgarian tourist bus in Volyn region

Seven killed, 22 injured in road accident involving Bulgarian tourist bus in Volyn region

15:17 07.05.2013
Kvartsiany again takes charge of Volyn Lutsk

Kvartsiany again takes charge of Volyn Lutsk

AD

HOT NEWS

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

LATEST

More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

German govt approves sale of 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Russia loses more than 40,000 military personnel in Ukraine since Feb 24

EU Ambassador hopes for early appointment of SAPO Head

Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

AD
AD
AD
AD