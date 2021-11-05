Yermak presents new channel for reporting on authorities' activities - presidential press service

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has presented the OPEN Digest newsletter, which will become a new channel for delivering information about the activities of Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities, the press service of the head of state has said.

"This is a new platform, a new channel of communication. As Socrates said, speak so that I may see you. This expression is very relevant, because we feel that today the world is not sufficiently informed about what is happening in Ukraine, how the president's team works," Yermak noted during the online presentation of the digest.

According to him, unprecedented reforms are being carried out in Ukraine, despite the ongoing opposition to Russian mercenaries for the return of our territories for the eighth year.

Yermak noted that OPEN Digest is aimed primarily at informing employees of diplomatic missions, the Ukrainian community in other countries, journalists, and international partners. At the same time, everyone can subscribe to the newsletter.

As noted, the bulletin will contain information on major events, report on important reforms, visits and meetings of the state leadership with international partners.

"We would like to start this project today and to get right to the point so that the truth can be heard both in Ukraine and abroad," the head of the President's Office said.

Yermak urged Ukrainian diplomats to carefully review OPEN Digest and submit their proposals to improve communication both inside Ukraine and outside.

"We must not be silent. It depends on each representative of our country abroad what impression one gets about Ukraine and what is happening," he stressed.

Also, deputy head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha noted that obtaining objective operational and professional data during the information society is of exceptional importance.

"In such conditions, OPEN Digest can act as a primary source of useful and objective information, as well as an important additional information channel," he is convinced.

In turn, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the digest is a communication tool in the activities of representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine.

"It is necessary that every foreign diplomat, representative of the state service of the country of accreditation or an international organization dealing with Ukraine, every expert of the country of your accreditation who is interested in Ukraine, has this digest," the presidential press service quoted Kuleba as saying.

The Foreign Minister stressed that representatives of diplomatic institutions should also actively promote this communication product in the country of accreditation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help develop versions of the digest in other languages so that we can work more with regional audiences, and we will be able to jointly establish this work," the minister said.