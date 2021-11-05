Facts

U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission to become opportunity to reaffirm US commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty – US State Dept Spokesperson

KYIV. Nov 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The United States sees the upcoming meeting of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission as an opportunity to reaffirm support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, U.S. State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price has said.

"State Dept's Spokesperson addresses how the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission meeting with Dmytro Kuleba next week will be an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine's independence and sovereignty, including in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," Price said, the press service of the U.S. Department of State reported on Twitter.

As reported, the meeting of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission will be held in Washington on November 10. Among other things, it is planned to sign a new Strategic Partnership Charter at the meeting.

