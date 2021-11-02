Facts

09:15 02.11.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed as result of one shelling of Russian-occupation forces this day – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of the day, a Ukrainian serviceman has been killed as a result of one shelling by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) press center said.

"As of 07.00, November 2, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was wounded incompatible with life," according to the morning report on the headquarters Facebook page on Tuesday.

In particular, the enemy opened fire from small arms at Ukrainian positions in the direction of Pavlopil.

The JFO press center also said that over the past 24 hours, on November 1, some 11 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the JFO area, two of which were with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

Thus, near Novoluhansk, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders eight times, using 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Not far from Svitlodarsk and Vodiane, Russian-occupation forces used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Near Avdiyivka, occupation forces fired from 82 mm mortars.

