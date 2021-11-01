Facts

Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denies the information spread in the media about the resumption of the buildup of the Russian armed forces near the Ukrainian border after the completion of the West 2021 Russian-Belarusian exercises.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, as of November 1, 2021, an additional transfer of Russian units, weapons and military equipment to the state border with Ukraine has not been recorded," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry said the facts of the buildup of Russian troops in the Ukrainian direction, published in the media and on the Internet, are an element of special information and psychological actions and planned measures as part of the movement of troops after the completion of the exercises.

"The military intelligence of Ukraine constantly monitors the actions of the troops of the aggressor state and changes in their numbers near the state border of Ukraine," the ministry said.

As reported, The Washington Post published data on the resumption of the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. The publication says that videos have recently appeared on social networks showing "Russian military trains and convoys moving large quantities of military hardware, including tanks and missiles, in southern and western Russia."

The newspaper also published statements by officials who, on condition of anonymity, reported that the movement of Russian troops was causing concern in the United States and Europe.

