12:24 17.06.2025

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

As of 10:00 on Tuesday, 114 people were known to have been injured in Kyiv as a result of the combined air attack by the Russian army, 68 of whom were hospitalized, including two children in moderate condition, Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

"According to doctors, as of 10:00, 114 victims have been identified. Of these, 68 have been hospitalized, including two children in Kyiv hospitals in moderate condition. The identities of four of the deceased have been established. The identities of more than ten more deceased are also being established. In addition, there are missing persons as a result of a rocket hitting a house in Solomyansky district," the Telegram channel says.

Earlier it was reported that 99 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Fifty-nine were hospitalized, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported on the Telegram channel.

