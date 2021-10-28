Over past day, 15 attacks recorded in Donbas, Ukrainian serviceman killed

Over the past day, 15 attacks by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded in Donbas, as a result of which one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, the JFO headquarters said in a morning report.

"Over the past day, on October 27, 15 violations of the ceasefire were recorded, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements [...] As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was injured incompatible with life," the report says.

In particular, near Hranitne, the occupants fired twice from 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars. In the direction of Luhanske, the enemy fired four times, using grenade launchers of different systems, large-caliber machine guns and other small arms. Near Novotoshkivske, the enemy opened fire from small arms. In the direction of Novoluhanske and Vodiane, the mercenaries used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. In the area of ​​Lebedynske and Zaitseve, shelling was carried out from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Not far from Shyrokine enemy opened fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers. Positions near Kriakivka came under fire from 120 mm mortars. Near Hranitne, Russian occupation forces dropped unknown explosive devices using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In addition, in Donetsk region, the flight of an enemy drone was recorded, crossing the disengagement line.

"As of 7 am, October 28, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. Near Luhanske, the invaders fired from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.