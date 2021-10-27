Facts

18:12 27.10.2021

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

 As a result of shelling of Ukrainian positions, one soldier has been killed in the Donbas since the beginning of Wednesday, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters said.

"During the current day, nine violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces were recorded, two of which were made with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," the message on Facebook says.

In particular, near Novotoshkivske, the enemy opened fire from small arms. In the direction of Novoluhanske, the mercenaries used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and in the Lebedynske area, shelling from grenade of various systems and small arms launchers was conducted.

In addition, near Hranitne, Russian occupation forces dropped unknown explosive devices using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was wounded, incompatible with life. The command and personnel of the Joint Forces expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hero who died for Ukraine," the message says.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to enemy armed provocations and suppressed enemy firing points without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

