Appeals Chamber of HACC confiscates assets of MP Kiva worth UAH 1.25 mln

The judges of the Court of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) confirmed the decision of the court of first instance, which confiscated UAH 1.25 million from MP (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) as an unreasonable asset from the alleged lease of a pulp pit, the Anti-Corruption Action Center has reported.

"Today, the lawyers made an unexpected move. They argued that the pit is not quite a pit, because under it there is supposedly a whole oil depot (tanks for petroleum products) and that is why the lease price was so expensive. The lawyers also stated that the cost of the pit is several dozen times higher due to the underground storage," the Anti-Corruption Action Center said on the Telegram channel.

The court dismissed the petition and upheld the HACC's decision of August 13, 2021 on the civil confiscation of unjustified assets.

It is noted that this is the first million that Ukraine will receive to the budget using the instrument of civil confiscation of unjustified assets.