Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:15 26.05.2025

Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

2 min read
Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

Surveillance equipment for covert audio and video monitoring has been discovered in the homes of staff members of Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), the court has revealed, linking the incident to ongoing judicial proceedings and describing it as an act of interference in the administration of justice.

"Last week, covert audio and video surveillance devices were found in the residences of staff members of the High Anti-Corruption Court. We consider these findings to be attempts to exert influence on HACC judges in the course of impartial justice delivery, and we believe this is directly related to the cases currently under the court's consideration," read the HACC's official statement posted to Facebook on Monday.

The court further noted that formal reports of interference in the administration of justice have been submitted to the High Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

HACC emphasized that, according to Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," any interference in the administration of justice, attempts to influence the court or individual judges by any means, or the collection, storage, use, and dissemination of information – whether verbal, written, or otherwise – with the intent to discredit the court or compromise its impartiality, is strictly prohibited. Such interference in judicial activities carries legal liability under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Judicial independence is not a privilege of judges – it is a constitutional guarantee of fair justice. Every attempt to monitor, control, or influence the court in any manner, regardless of method or form, poses a grave threat to the judiciary, the rule of law, and democracy itself," the statement quoted HACC Chairperson Vira Mykhailenko as saying.

Tags: #hacc

MORE ABOUT

11:58 30.04.2025
Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

16:33 15.04.2025
'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

18:32 07.04.2025
Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

09:16 28.01.2025
Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC to recover network of gas stations, other assets of Tatneft in Ukraine

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC to recover network of gas stations, other assets of Tatneft in Ukraine

20:19 24.01.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court sets UAH 100 mln bail for MP Viktor Bondar in procurement fraud case

High Anti-Corruption Court sets UAH 100 mln bail for MP Viktor Bondar in procurement fraud case

14:01 25.10.2024
HACC upholds decision to nationalize Usmanov's assets in Ukraine for UAH 2 bln

HACC upholds decision to nationalize Usmanov's assets in Ukraine for UAH 2 bln

17:08 26.09.2024
HACC recovers assets of Russian oligarch Usmanov and his business partners in favor of Ukraine for UAH 2 bln

HACC recovers assets of Russian oligarch Usmanov and his business partners in favor of Ukraine for UAH 2 bln

18:37 25.09.2024
Justice Ministry files lawsuit to HACC to nationalize IDS and other Ukrainian assets of Fridman, Aven and Kosogov

Justice Ministry files lawsuit to HACC to nationalize IDS and other Ukrainian assets of Fridman, Aven and Kosogov

17:25 10.09.2024
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court orders state seizure of loan claims for Ocean Plaza Mall

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court orders state seizure of loan claims for Ocean Plaza Mall

12:40 31.07.2024
Justice Ministry sues Shelkov's companies to recover claims against privatizing mining plant

Justice Ministry sues Shelkov's companies to recover claims against privatizing mining plant

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD