Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

Surveillance equipment for covert audio and video monitoring has been discovered in the homes of staff members of Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), the court has revealed, linking the incident to ongoing judicial proceedings and describing it as an act of interference in the administration of justice.

"Last week, covert audio and video surveillance devices were found in the residences of staff members of the High Anti-Corruption Court. We consider these findings to be attempts to exert influence on HACC judges in the course of impartial justice delivery, and we believe this is directly related to the cases currently under the court's consideration," read the HACC's official statement posted to Facebook on Monday.

The court further noted that formal reports of interference in the administration of justice have been submitted to the High Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

HACC emphasized that, according to Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," any interference in the administration of justice, attempts to influence the court or individual judges by any means, or the collection, storage, use, and dissemination of information – whether verbal, written, or otherwise – with the intent to discredit the court or compromise its impartiality, is strictly prohibited. Such interference in judicial activities carries legal liability under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Judicial independence is not a privilege of judges – it is a constitutional guarantee of fair justice. Every attempt to monitor, control, or influence the court in any manner, regardless of method or form, poses a grave threat to the judiciary, the rule of law, and democracy itself," the statement quoted HACC Chairperson Vira Mykhailenko as saying.