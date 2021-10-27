Facts

14:27 27.10.2021

Zelensky fires Kozyr from post of head of Kherson Regional Administration, appoints Dpty Chairman of Regional Council Lahuta to this post

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed two decrees on personnel changes in Kherson Regional State Administration.

Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Serhiy Kozyr is dismissed in accordance with his statement by decree No. 552/2021. In his place, by decree No. 553/2021, incumbent deputy chairman of Kherson Regional Council Hennadiy Lahuta was appointed.

Both documents were published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, the Servant of the People party nominated Kozyr as a candidate for members of parliament in the 184th electoral district in the midterm elections to the Verkhovna Rada, which will be held on October 31, 2021.

Hennadiy Lahuta is the head of the party Ihor Kolykhayev's Party We are to Live Here, was elected to Kherson Regional Council in 2020. On September 14, 2021, he was registered by the Central Election Commission of Ukraine as a candidate for deputies in the 184th electoral district.

 

Tags: #administration #kherson_region
