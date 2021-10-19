Facts

18:52 19.10.2021

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is in Kyiv on a working visit, discussed further deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of security and defense, as well as nited States' support for Ukraine on the way to NATO.

"I want to thank you for coming to Ukraine, as we agreed in the United States. Thank you and President Biden for the continued support of Ukraine, our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the issue of further deepening practical cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of security and defense in accordance with the agreements reached during the visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States.

"The United States remains Ukraine's key partner in security and defense," Zelensky said and expressed gratitude to the United States for the logistical assistance in enhancing the capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces to counter Russian aggression.

In addition, the President noted that Ukraine is trying to intensify the work of all negotiation formats in order to achieve peace in the east and restore sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The interlocutors discussed topical issues of Ukraine's cooperation with NATO and further support from the United States in the realization of our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

During the meeting, Zelensky and Austin touched upon the issues of energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense assured the Ukrainian President of the United States' resolute support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Tags: #zelensky #nato #lloyd_austin
