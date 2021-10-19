Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

Ukraine and Canada have resolved all bureaucratic issues, and at the end of 2021, the construction of a spaceport for launching spacecraft by the Ukrainian Cyclone-4M launch vehicle will begin in the Canadian province of New Scotia, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Oleh Urusky has said.

He said on Facebook that on Tuesday he discussed the details of the implementation of this project with President and CEO of Canada's Maritime Launch Services Ltd. Stephen Matier, recalling that the Ukrainian enterprises Pivdenne Design Bureau (Yuzhnoye) and Production Association Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant (Yuzhmash) are taking part in the project.

According to Urusky, Matier said that there are already preliminary agreements with U.S. companies to launch their satellites with the Ukrainian Cyclone-4M launch vehicle, and the first launch is scheduled for approximately the end of 2023.

In turn, the deputy prime minister said that the Ministry of Strategic Industry, within the limits of its powers, is ready to assist the enterprises of the space industry of Ukraine in the implementation of this project.

Urusky also said that the implementation of certain aspects of the Ukrainian-Canadian Cyclone-4M project is provided for by the National Target Scientific and Technical Space Program of Ukraine for 2021-2025, which is expected to be adopted in the near future in the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, it is planned to create the RD-870 80 hp cruise engine and its further use as a cruise engine for the first stage of the said launch vehicle.