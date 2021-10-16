NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has approved a strategy for the biological safety and defense of the country, department secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The second issue that was considered by the NSDC today is a biosecurity strategy. You know that COVID-19 and other diseases that exist in the world today, unfortunately, they have become a big challenge not only for our country, but for the whole world. And we approved today at the NSDC meeting a strategy for biosafety and biosecurity in order to normalize all the issues that exist in this area and so that all relevant agenies work in accordance with the challenges that exist," Danilov said at a briefing on the results of the NSDC meeting on Friday.