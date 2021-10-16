Facts

14:52 16.10.2021

NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

1 min read
NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has approved a strategy for the biological safety and defense of the country, department secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The second issue that was considered by the NSDC today is a biosecurity strategy. You know that COVID-19 and other diseases that exist in the world today, unfortunately, they have become a big challenge not only for our country, but for the whole world. And we approved today at the NSDC meeting a strategy for biosafety and biosecurity in order to normalize all the issues that exist in this area and so that all relevant agenies work in accordance with the challenges that exist," Danilov said at a briefing on the results of the NSDC meeting on Friday.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:08 16.10.2021
NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

13:42 16.10.2021
NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

13:03 16.10.2021
Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

14:34 15.10.2021
Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

12:53 05.10.2021
NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

12:43 18.09.2021
Pace of issuing Russian passports in occupied Donbas slows down - Danilov

Pace of issuing Russian passports in occupied Donbas slows down - Danilov

11:39 18.09.2021
NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

10:56 13.09.2021
Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

12:56 11.09.2021
NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

LATEST

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Pentagon chief to meet with Ukrainian President, Defense Minister in Ukraine

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD