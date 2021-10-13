Facts

16:21 13.10.2021

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

Students of Kyiv's schools will go on autumn holidays according to the schedule, from October 25, there are no reasons for early start of the holidays, Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondrievsky said.

"There are no reasons for the early start of the autumn holidays. Now in schools in Kyiv, COVID-19 is ill just over 800 students, which is less than 0.3% of the total number of schoolchildren in the capital. In addition, more than 86% of employees have already been vaccinated in all educational institutions, which is one of the main conditions for full-time work. Given the pace of vaccination, by the end of October we vaccinate almost 100% of employees," quoted by the Kyiv City State Administration press service said, citing Mondrievsky on Wednesday.

He also said that today, almost all educational institutions have turned on heating, and over the weekend they will turn on heating in all educational institutions, of which there are over 900 facilities in the city. Thus, all conditions have been created in Kyiv for the safe continuation of the educational process.

Tags: #holidays #kyiv
