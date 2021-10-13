Facts

09:36 13.10.2021

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 16,309 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 6,462 recoveries and 471 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 16,309 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,588 children and 288 medical workers, over the past day, October 12, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 4,901 persons were hospitalized, 471 died, and 6,462 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,578,394 coronavirus infections, including 2,304,361 recoveries and 59,523 deaths.

Coronavirus vaccine has been received by 7,688,564 Ukrainians to date.

According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, 97% of coronavirus patients hospitalized in September were unvaccinated.

