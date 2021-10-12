Facts

12:47 12.10.2021

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

1 min read
Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is undoubtedly a side to the conflict in Donbas, and this will be stated in a joint statement with the EU.

"Yesterday I had a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, and one of the key subjects of the summit was the coordination of the steps of Ukraine and the EU to achieve peace in the east of our country. The lack of progress in a peaceful settlement in Donbas lies in full measure on the Russian Federation, which is undoubtedly a party to the conflict, which will be recorded in a joint statement today," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, following the Ukraine-EU summit.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is grateful that the EU from year to year continues restrictive measures against Russia, but "the need to strengthen sanctions pressure is long overdue."

Tags: #zelensky #summit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 09.10.2021
Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

18:55 05.10.2021
Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

15:27 05.10.2021
Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

11:29 04.10.2021
Breakthrough decisions regarding practical integration of Ukraine to be adopted at Ukraine-EU summit – FM

Breakthrough decisions regarding practical integration of Ukraine to be adopted at Ukraine-EU summit – FM

09:54 04.10.2021
Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

16:51 02.10.2021
Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

18:52 01.10.2021
Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

14:09 30.09.2021
Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

11:17 29.09.2021
Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Supreme Court's head: judges resign due to fears about HCJ

Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

Appeal to Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of law on appointing HCJ members does not mean reform halting – Supreme Court's head

LATEST

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Supreme Court's head: judges resign due to fears about HCJ

Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

Appeal to Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of law on appointing HCJ members does not mean reform halting – Supreme Court's head

Ukreximbank's board dismisses Metzger, appoints Yermakov as bank's board acting chair

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

This parliament could become most reformatory in history, but mono-majority chooses lawlessness – MP Rudyk

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

Ukraine taking issue of countering anti-Semitism seriously – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD