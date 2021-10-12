Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is undoubtedly a side to the conflict in Donbas, and this will be stated in a joint statement with the EU.

"Yesterday I had a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, and one of the key subjects of the summit was the coordination of the steps of Ukraine and the EU to achieve peace in the east of our country. The lack of progress in a peaceful settlement in Donbas lies in full measure on the Russian Federation, which is undoubtedly a party to the conflict, which will be recorded in a joint statement today," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, following the Ukraine-EU summit.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is grateful that the EU from year to year continues restrictive measures against Russia, but "the need to strengthen sanctions pressure is long overdue."