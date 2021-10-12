Ukreximbank's board dismisses Metzger, appoints Yermakov as bank's board acting chair

The Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank dismissed Yevhen Metzger at his statement on October 11, Serihiy Yermakov has been appointed as acting chairman of the bank's board.

"On October 11, 2021, during an extraordinary meeting of the nomination committee of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank on possible measures (taking into account the work carried out by the Ethics Commission and the state of the official audit), a statement on termination of a fixed-term employment agreement on his own initiative was received from Yevhen Volodymyrovych Metzger on October 11, 2021," the bank's press service said on Facebook.

The nomination committee, accordingly, provided an immediate recommendation to the supervisory board to terminate Metzger's powers under Part 1 of Article 39 of the Labour Code of Ukraine and the relevant clause of the employment agreement with Metzger.

"Termination of the employment agreement in line with the specified grounds does not provide for the payment of termination benefits," the bank said.

Due to the dismissal of the board's chairman, the nomination committee appointed Yermakov as acting chairman of the bank's board from October 12, 2021 for the period before the assumption of office of the bank's board chairman of the person who must be selected based on the results of the competition no later than April 12, 2022.