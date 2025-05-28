Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the state-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) increased its net profit compared to the first quarter of last year by 26%, or by UAH 508.6 million, to UAH 2.4 billion and entered the top three most profitable banks for this period.

According to the reporting on the bank's website, its net interest income increased by 42.5%, or by UAH 686.5 million, to UAH 2.3 billion, while net commission income increased by 4.4%, or by UAH 12.6 million, to UAH 301.4 million.

The bank's total assets for January-March 2025 increased by 0.3%, or UAH 945.5 million, to UAH 292 billion, while the total amount of liabilities decreased by 0.4%, or UAH 1 billion, to UAH 278.8 billion.

At the same time, the amount of customer funds in Ukreximbank increased by 1.3%, or UAH 3.26 billion, to UAH 247.3 billion, while bank funds decreased by 17%, or UAH 393 million, to UAH 1.92 billion.

Ukreximbank increased its equity by 17.6%, or UAH 1.9 billion, to UAH 13.3 billion in the first quarter of this year.

"During the first three months of 2025, the bank exceeded the expected capital adequacy ratios set by the updated Capitalization Program and adhered to the minimum levels of prudential standards in accordance with the requirements of the NBU," the bank said.