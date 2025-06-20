Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:48 20.06.2025

Ukreximbank stops instant transfers via Western Union and MoneyGram

1 min read
State Ukreximbank (Kyiv) will stop providing instant money transfer services via the Western Union and MoneyGram systems from June 23, 2025.

"We would like to inform you that from June 23, 2025, Ukreximbank stops providing instant money transfer services via the Western Union and MoneyGram systems," the bank.

The bank did not comment on the reason for this decision.

According to the NBU, as of April 2025, Ukreximbank ranked third in terms of total assets among 60 operating banks with an indicator of UAH 311.8 billion.

