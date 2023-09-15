Ukreximbank's net profit exceeds UAH 3 bln in Jan-Aug

The financial result of the state-owned Ukreximbank in January-August 2023 exceeded UAH 3 billion, including in August, the bank saw UAH 747 million in profit.

"Since the beginning of the year, Ukreximbank has earned over UAH 3 billion for the state (operating result in addition to expenses and reserves of more than UAH 4 billion)," the financial institution said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Ukreximbank said that since the beginning of the year, the structure of the operating result is 56% interest income and 44% non-interest income, which indicates the prudence and balance of its policy.

The state-owned bank also said that as of the middle of this year, it was first in the market in terms of the volume of the loan portfolio of legal entities (over UAH 74.6 billion) and in the volume of funds of clients-legal entities (over UAH 141.9 billion), and was also the leader in loan portfolio of programs of international financial institutions (UAH 6 billion).

At the end of June 2023, Ukreximbank was the third largest bank in Ukraine by assets (UAH 279.1 billion), ending the first half of the year with a net profit of UAH 1.98 billion.