Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:00 26.07.2025

State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank receive ownership of Gulliver mall – National Assembly members

After years of struggle, State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank received ownership of Gulliver shopping center (Three O LLC) in Kyiv, one of the largest and most expensive shopping centers in Ukraine, a member of the supervisory board of Ukreximbank Oleksandr Bevz has said.

"The work of the teams of both banks, the government and legal advisors," he said on Facebook on Saturday and specified that the ownership rights were obtained as a collection for the debts of the beneficiary of Gulliver.

Member of the supervisory board of Ukreximbank Viktoria Strakhova added in the comments under the post that a guarantee was given for the loans under English law, and the beneficiary did not enter into ownership rights.

Oschadbank Supervisory Board Member Rosa Tapanova said privatization of this asset is not possible.

"Management and sale," she described the possible options under Bevz's post.

As reported, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) twice announced a competition for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, but rejected the applications of applicants due to inconsistencies in the tender offer.

