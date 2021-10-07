At meeting with Ukraine's Interior Minister, G7 Ambassadors highlight importance of combating smuggling, counterfeiting

Ambassadors of the G7 countries at a meeting with Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky highlighted the importance of improving legislation and combating smuggling and counterfeiting for Ukraine's investment climate, according to G7 Ambassadors Twitter account.

"Ambassadors concurred that comprehensive judicial reform remains critical to the success of improving law enforcement," the ambassadors said in the statement.

In addition, it was noted that the G7 Ambassadors welcomed [Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys] Monastyrsky's focus on transparency, digitalization, and reducing corruption as important ways to improve public trust in law enforcement institutions.