Facts

17:51 30.09.2021

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

1 min read
Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called on the participants in the congress of local and regional authorities to finalize and adopt the Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026.

"We are building the Healthy Ukraine project. And this is the priority of the president and his team. And clean drinking water is one of the most important components of the quality of life of our citizens. It is necessary to finalize and adopt the Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026," he said during the congress of local and regional authorities.

He also added that for over a year there have been discussions regarding the draft law on waste treatment, but there is still no result.

"It has long been ripe for a transition to rules that are unified with the EU countries. Guarantees for investors regarding the supply of waste to incineration plants are very important," he said.

Tags: #drinking_water #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:18 11.09.2021
Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

11:58 11.09.2021
Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

10:24 03.09.2021
Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

10:27 05.08.2021
Yermak, Kuleba meet with U.S. National Security Advisor in Washington – President's Office

Yermak, Kuleba meet with U.S. National Security Advisor in Washington – President's Office

17:32 04.08.2021
Yermak meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Washington

Yermak meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Washington

13:42 04.08.2021
Ukraine expects to boost cooperation with U.S. in defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres – Yermak

Ukraine expects to boost cooperation with U.S. in defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres – Yermak

10:01 24.06.2021
Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

09:44 19.05.2021
Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

Ukraine ready to ensure all rights to Crimean Tatar people – Yermak

15:00 06.05.2021
United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

17:03 21.04.2021
Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

Central, local authorities sign Memo on settlement of problematic issues in heat supply

Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD