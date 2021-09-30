Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called on the participants in the congress of local and regional authorities to finalize and adopt the Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026.

"We are building the Healthy Ukraine project. And this is the priority of the president and his team. And clean drinking water is one of the most important components of the quality of life of our citizens. It is necessary to finalize and adopt the Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026," he said during the congress of local and regional authorities.

He also added that for over a year there have been discussions regarding the draft law on waste treatment, but there is still no result.

"It has long been ripe for a transition to rules that are unified with the EU countries. Guarantees for investors regarding the supply of waste to incineration plants are very important," he said.