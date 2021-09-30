Facts

14:53 30.09.2021

Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

1 min read
Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

Consideration of the issue of personnel rotations in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, related in particular to the resignations of some ministers, has been postponed for now, although personnel rotations will definitely take place in the near future, MP from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura said.

"A lot of what is heard in the media about certain names is not true. I can say it with confidence, because for some [ministers] the issue has been postponed. But again, the position of the president [Volodymyr Zelensky] will be decisive for the faction. That is, it is logical that the pro-presidential faction will rely on the opinion of the head of state regarding certain ministers," Kachura told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"If we talk about the Minister of Defense, then this is generally the prerogative of the President, according to the Constitution," the MP said.

At the same time, Kachura did not name possible candidates for the positions of some ministers before the on-site meeting of the Servant of the People faction, which will be held with the participation of the President of Ukraine on October 1-2 in Truskavets.

Tags: #resignation #cabinet_of_ministers
