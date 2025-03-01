Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

Photo: president.gov.ua

Only the people of Ukraine can make the decision on the resignation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said, responding to US Senator Lindsey Graham's proposal to resign.

"I don't know if he will be happy after my words. Only the people of Ukraine can make this decision," Zelenskyy said in an interview with FoxNews.

When asked if he was going to resign to conclude a peace agreement, the president noted that he was "always ready," but "not sure that it's a good idea for such proposals."

"But in any case, I have always said that if the United States supports NATO (Ukraine's invitation to NATO), then I think that is enough for Ukraine. Therefore, I believe that I have done everything I had to do. And if someone is dissatisfied with me, it’s okay," Zelenskyy added.