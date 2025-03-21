Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:59 21.03.2025

Ukrainian govt establishes PlayCity agency for gambling and lottery regulation

2 min read
Ukrainian govt establishes PlayCity agency for gambling and lottery regulation

The Cabinet of Ministers has established the state agency PlayCity, which will oversee the implementation of government policy in the gambling and lottery sectors.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the decision was approved during a government meeting on Friday.

PlayCity has been designated as a central executive body whose operations will be directed and coordinated by the Cabinet through Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Education, Science, and Technology – the Minister of Digital Transformation. The agency will be responsible for implementing state policy in the regulation of gambling and lotteries.

The new agency will operate under the Ministry of Digital Transformation and will be coordinated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko stated on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, in 2025, PlayCity will be financed within the budget of the now-liquidated Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries. The agency will employ 61 people, the same number of jobs that were cut from the commission. Additionally, PlayCity will be located in the same premises previously occupied by the commission.

The next steps involve appointing the head of the state agency and approving the provisions governing the new institution, the Ministry of Digital Transformation's press service stated on Telegram on Friday.

"Our main goal is to digitize the licensing process and create tools for strict market oversight and combating illegal casinos. The state loses up to UAH 10 billion due to the shadow market. Digitalization of this sector will help eliminate corruption, make the market more transparent, and increase budget revenues, which will then be allocated to the needs of the Defense Forces," the ministry's statement read.

The establishment of the new agency, which will be responsible for implementing the Ministry of Digital Transformation's strategy for the gambling sector, was announced in mid-February by Deputy Minister for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov. He emphasized that the ministry's team will continue advocating for the digitalization of the gambling sector and automation of the licensing process.

Tags: #playcity #cabinet_of_ministers

MORE ABOUT

18:23 28.02.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 1.1 bln to provide one-time financial aid to families of deceased servicemen of Intelligence Agency

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.1 bln to provide one-time financial aid to families of deceased servicemen of Intelligence Agency

18:32 25.02.2025
PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

17:21 10.01.2025
Ukraine's govt approves science, technology, and higher education cooperation agreement with Germany

Ukraine's govt approves science, technology, and higher education cooperation agreement with Germany

13:38 07.01.2025
Govt proposes to Verkhovna Rada to regulate creation of 'eco-industrial parks' in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Govt proposes to Verkhovna Rada to regulate creation of 'eco-industrial parks' in Ukraine - Shmyhal

11:32 31.12.2024
Cabinet appoints Pronin as head of Financial Monitoring Service, Kravchenko as head of Tax Service

Cabinet appoints Pronin as head of Financial Monitoring Service, Kravchenko as head of Tax Service

13:27 15.11.2024
Cabinet appoints Hryhorenko as first dpty minister of culture, Korzun as dpty minister of energy

Cabinet appoints Hryhorenko as first dpty minister of culture, Korzun as dpty minister of energy

11:36 21.08.2024
Cabinet approves creation of Technologies & Business in Lviv region

Cabinet approves creation of Technologies & Business in Lviv region

13:45 20.08.2024
Cabinet allocates UAH 24 bln for purchase of drones for Security and Defense Forces – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates UAH 24 bln for purchase of drones for Security and Defense Forces – Shmyhal

19:00 19.08.2024
Govt provides Oschadbank with another UAH 4 bln in portfolio state guarantees for 2024

Govt provides Oschadbank with another UAH 4 bln in portfolio state guarantees for 2024

20:32 16.08.2024
Cabinet agrees to amend agreement with Poland on arrangement of checkpoints, road infrastructure on border

Cabinet agrees to amend agreement with Poland on arrangement of checkpoints, road infrastructure on border

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

LATEST

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

AD
AD
Empire School
AD