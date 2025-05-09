We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the content of which he reported on the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

"I had a good conversation with President Trump. We congratulated our peoples on Victory Day in Europe – the victory over Nazism. We welcomed the ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement by the Verkhovna Rada – a truly historic document that opens up many new opportunities for cooperation," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to the president, the topic of the conversation was "the need for further efforts for peace, in particular, specific steps that can be taken."

"President Trump asked about the situation on the battlefield, and I briefed him. I also said that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting today. We expect Russia to agree to this proposal. I also confirmed that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format," Zelenskyy said.

"The Russians need to respond appropriately to this - support the ceasefire. They must prove their readiness to end the war. And this is not the first time - we are proposing this again. Thirty days, which could be the beginning of years of peace. A ceasefire, lasting and reliable, will be a real indicator of the movement towards peace. America can help with this. The world needs America just as much as it did 80 years ago," Zelenskyy added in the next message on the official Telegram channel.