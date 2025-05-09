Kondratiuk: Our line of negotiations for peace is NATO membership

Ukraine has no other security option than NATO membership, says Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk.

"When we talk about, of course, NATO, we understand that, in my opinion, we have no other security choice. No matter how much they twist our hands now, our line of negotiations for peace is still NATO membership. We, as Ukraine, gave all NATO members, all of Europe, three years to prepare. Did they make full use of these three years? In my opinion, no," Kondratiuk said during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum entitled "UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor," hosted by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s Foundation Open Ukraine.

She emphasized that many paths and opportunities have been lost by partners over the past three years.

"If in the first days of a full-scale invasion the world had accumulated all its actions against Russia, if from the first days we had been given the armed assistance that Ukraine needed in full, I think there would have been no more ‘ifs,’" Kondratiuk said.

According to her, the path to peace in Ukraine now lies exclusively through force.