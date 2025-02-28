Facts

18:23 28.02.2025

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.1 bln to provide one-time financial aid to families of deceased servicemen of Intelligence Agency

1 min read
Cabinet allocates UAH 1.1 bln to provide one-time financial aid to families of deceased servicemen of Intelligence Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.1 billion to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of deceased servicemen of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, some UAH 1.1 billion has been allocated from the state budget reserve fund on an irrevocable basis to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of deceased servicemen of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers

MORE ABOUT

18:32 25.02.2025
PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

17:21 10.01.2025
Ukraine's govt approves science, technology, and higher education cooperation agreement with Germany

Ukraine's govt approves science, technology, and higher education cooperation agreement with Germany

13:38 07.01.2025
Govt proposes to Verkhovna Rada to regulate creation of 'eco-industrial parks' in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Govt proposes to Verkhovna Rada to regulate creation of 'eco-industrial parks' in Ukraine - Shmyhal

11:32 31.12.2024
Cabinet appoints Pronin as head of Financial Monitoring Service, Kravchenko as head of Tax Service

Cabinet appoints Pronin as head of Financial Monitoring Service, Kravchenko as head of Tax Service

13:27 15.11.2024
Cabinet appoints Hryhorenko as first dpty minister of culture, Korzun as dpty minister of energy

Cabinet appoints Hryhorenko as first dpty minister of culture, Korzun as dpty minister of energy

11:36 21.08.2024
Cabinet approves creation of Technologies & Business in Lviv region

Cabinet approves creation of Technologies & Business in Lviv region

13:45 20.08.2024
Cabinet allocates UAH 24 bln for purchase of drones for Security and Defense Forces – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates UAH 24 bln for purchase of drones for Security and Defense Forces – Shmyhal

19:00 19.08.2024
Govt provides Oschadbank with another UAH 4 bln in portfolio state guarantees for 2024

Govt provides Oschadbank with another UAH 4 bln in portfolio state guarantees for 2024

20:32 16.08.2024
Cabinet agrees to amend agreement with Poland on arrangement of checkpoints, road infrastructure on border

Cabinet agrees to amend agreement with Poland on arrangement of checkpoints, road infrastructure on border

13:51 13.08.2024
Ukraine about to agree with Romania on cooperation in prevention, limitation, mitigation of consequences of emergencies

Ukraine about to agree with Romania on cooperation in prevention, limitation, mitigation of consequences of emergencies

HOT NEWS

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

During dispute with Zelenskyy, Trump admits not signing agreement, accuses Zelenskyy of disrespect

Zelenskyy to Trump: Ukraine has experience with ceasefires, Putin repeatedly violates them

No deal can be reached without compromises – Trump on peace agreement

Trump hopes to end war quickly, does not want to send lot of weapons – meeting with Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy leaves White House early without any comments to press

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

Trump on talks between Zelenskyy, Putin: They don't like each other, that's how circumstances turn out

During dispute with Zelenskyy, Trump admits not signing agreement, accuses Zelenskyy of disrespect

Zelenskyy to Trump: Ukraine has experience with ceasefires, Putin repeatedly violates them

No deal can be reached without compromises – Trump on peace agreement

Trump hopes to end war quickly, does not want to send lot of weapons – meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy at meeting with Trump insists on EU presence together with USA at negotiating table with Russia

Reduction in UN funding from USA leads to aid suspension to Ukraine's regions – Guterres

AD