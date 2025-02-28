Cabinet allocates UAH 1.1 bln to provide one-time financial aid to families of deceased servicemen of Intelligence Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.1 billion to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of deceased servicemen of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, some UAH 1.1 billion has been allocated from the state budget reserve fund on an irrevocable basis to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of deceased servicemen of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.