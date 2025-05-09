Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:56 09.05.2025

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Ukrainian frontline city of Kostiantynivka

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company, has shut down its last remaining branch in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, citing security concerns.

"Today, May 9, we are forced to close our Branch No. 2 – the last one still operating in Kostiantynivka," the company's press service said Friday.

At one point, there were four Nova Poshta branches in the city. In February, when a special access regime was introduced due to security threats, two branches were relocated to other parts of Donetsk region. Branches No. 2 and No. 7 continued operating within the city for some time, the company noted.

Branch No. 2 also served as a help station, providing essential services to local residents daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during hours permitted by curfew. Residents could charge their phones, use Starlink internet, warm up, cook food, and withdraw cash.

"This was made possible thanks to our two brave colleagues – Branch Manager Kateryna (32) and Operator Diana (18). Despite heavy Russian attacks involving guided aerial bombs, artillery, and FPV drones, Diana and Kateryna stayed behind because they wanted to help their community," Nova Poshta stated.

Staff from Branch No. 7 had remained in Kostiantynivka in hopes of resuming operations, but worsening conditions ultimately made that impossible, the company added.

Nova Poshta expressed gratitude to its employees for their dedication and promised to return to serve customers in Kostiantynivka as soon as conditions allow.

#kostiantynivka #nova_poshta #closes

