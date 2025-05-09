U.S. Congressman Lawler: supporting Ukraine is also protecting its neighbors

#KSFU.S. support is crucial not only for Ukraine but also to ensure that its neighboring countries remain free from foreign interference and aggression, Congressman Mike Lawler stated.

In a video message delivered during the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, "UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor," hosted by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine," Lawler emphasized that the United States must continue to stand firmly for regional security.

"When we stand with Ukraine, we are not only defending Ukraine but we're also safeguarding Moldova and other frontline democracies from foreign aggressors. Moldova much like Ukraine has faced significant pressure from bad actors trying to destabilize its sovereignty and progress. Our support is crucial to ensure that these nations remain free from foreign interference and aggression," he said.

The congressman stressed that strengthening the transatlantic partnership is more than a diplomatic gesture – it entails concrete action to deepen cooperation in security, expand economic ties, and push back against aggressors whose goal is to undermine democracies in Eastern Europe.

He believes that strategic investments in energy infrastructure, cybersecurity, and rare earth minerals not only help deter foreign influence but also enhance American security and global supply chains resilience.

Lawler added that the U.S. must be at a forefront of holding these resources developed and protected.

"For example, the recently signed U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement is a critical step in securing access to vital resources that strengthen global supply chains, create jobs, and reinforce regional stability. This agreement is part of a broader effort to ensure that foreign advisory do not gain a foothold in this vital region. Our commitment to the region is not just about assistance it is about securing American interests, protecting sovereignty, and fostering long-term stability, with our European allies," Lawler concluded.