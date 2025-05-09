Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:40 09.05.2025

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

1 min read
USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy
Photo: Reuters

The United States is calling for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and will impose sanctions together with partners if the ceasefire is violated, US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social social network on Thursday, shortly after the end of a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions,” Trump wrote.

“As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed,” the U.S. president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

