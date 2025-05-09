Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 09.05.2025

Ukraine, EU have yet to launch trade talks under Article 29 of DCFTA – Minister of Justice

2 min read
Ukraine, EU have yet to launch trade talks under Article 29 of DCFTA – Minister of Justice

Negotiations to amend Article 29 of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, prompted by the upcoming expiration of the EU's Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) on June 5, have not yet begun.

"We haven't even started negotiations on Article 29 of the agreement yet," said Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice, speaking to Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum organized by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine."

"This is due to the fact that the European Commission has not appointed a negotiator on their side," she added.

According to Stefanishyna, it is too early to speak definitively about what changes might occur in trade with the EU after June 5. However, she emphasized that the trade regime will not fully revert to the pre-ATM conditions.

As previously reported, during the 10th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council in Brussels on April 9, both parties stated that interim solutions could be introduced before amendments to Article 29 of the DCFTA are finalized.

"Ukraine expects a prompt revision of the DCFTA under Article 29(4), along with the development of interim measures in light of the expiry of the ATMs," read a joint document published on the EU website at the time.

The first ATMs came into effect on June 4, 2022, temporarily lifting duties, quotas, and trade restrictions on Ukrainian goods for one year. These measures were subsequently extended twice – on June 6, 2023, and again on June 6, 2024.

Ukrainian agricultural producers are concerned that, after June 5, 2025, trade with the EU may revert to the current DCFTA Article 29 provisions, which set very low quotas for the export of certain agricultural products. For instance, the quota for bioethanol exports – currently at 100,000 tonnes – could be reinstated. Negotiations are ongoing to increase these quotas, but there are growing concerns that too little time remains to formalize any changes before the June deadline.

At the same time, in the metallurgical sector, a proposal to maintain Ukraine's preferential import regime in the EU in the event of the ATM expiration is under consideration. On May 8, the European Parliament supported this measure, effectively paving the way to extend the current trade terms beyond June 5.

Tags: #ksf #dcfta #ksf2025

MORE ABOUT

13:55 09.05.2025
Kondratiuk: Our line of negotiations for peace is NATO membership

Kondratiuk: Our line of negotiations for peace is NATO membership

10:52 09.05.2025
U.S. Congressman Lawler: supporting Ukraine is also protecting its neighbors

U.S. Congressman Lawler: supporting Ukraine is also protecting its neighbors

10:45 09.05.2025
Minerals agreement has strengthened U.S.-Ukraine relations – Ambassador Taylor

Minerals agreement has strengthened U.S.-Ukraine relations – Ambassador Taylor

10:02 25.08.2021
Ukrainian PM, EU rep discuss introduction of ACAA

Ukrainian PM, EU rep discuss introduction of ACAA

18:51 05.03.2021
EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

12:21 22.12.2017
Ukraine to assess effectiveness of DCFTA with EU in 2018

Ukraine to assess effectiveness of DCFTA with EU in 2018

17:19 18.01.2016
Ukraine's FM Klimkin, EU Trade Commissioner Malmstrom agree to coordinate efforts to facilitate business contacts within DCFTA

Ukraine's FM Klimkin, EU Trade Commissioner Malmstrom agree to coordinate efforts to facilitate business contacts within DCFTA

12:21 04.01.2016
No large inflow of European goods to Ukraine from Jan 1 to be seen

No large inflow of European goods to Ukraine from Jan 1 to be seen

12:50 14.12.2015
DCFTA with EU will compensate losses from closure of Russian market to Ukrainian producers in several years - Poroshenko

DCFTA with EU will compensate losses from closure of Russian market to Ukrainian producers in several years - Poroshenko

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses situation on front, defense needs with Kallas

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Ukrainian frontline city of Kostiantynivka

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

British govt to announce enhanced sanctions package against shadow fleet

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

AD
AD