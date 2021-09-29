Facts

16:55 29.09.2021

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Illegal residence of citizens and unsubstantiated applications for asylum from some Western Balkan states, as well as Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, are causing discussions on the suspension of visa-free travel to the European Union, EUobserver said.

"Disappointment appears to be growing among France, Germany and Italy amid broader debate about curbing alleged abuses," EUobserver, which consulted an EU internal document of September 27 said.

According to the statement the visa-free travel is viewed by the European Commission as a "significant achievement" in relations between the EU and the Western Balkans and the former Soviet republics within the Eastern Partnership policy. It is also noted the threat of the so-called "mechanism for suspending the issuance of visas" is now being actively discussed.

"In the document, Germany is offended at Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. He also named Albania and Serbia among the 10 most problematic countries. It has registered a spike in "illegal residence harassment" from Albania, Moldova and Ukraine, despite an overall decline last year due to the pandemic," the EUobserver said.

In addition, the document states that over the past three months, the number of asylum applications from Georgia increased by 51% compared to the same period in 2019, while Moldova recorded a 429% jump between June and August 2019 and from June to August 2021.

