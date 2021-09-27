Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine has registered over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19, and 94 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 3,007 new cases of COVID-19 (including 286 children and 32 medical workers) over the past day, September 26, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,478 persons were hospitalized, 94 died, and 952 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,395,404 coronavirus infections, including 2,245,144 recoveries and 55,720 deaths.