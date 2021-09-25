Facts

13:44 25.09.2021

Aassassination attempt on Shefir committed by professional criminal – Enin

The attempt on the life of the first assistant to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir and his driver was committed by a professional criminal, what is more, he was not alone, said First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Enin.

"We quite clearly understand that the criminal was not alone. We have an imaginary portrait: height, weight and other traces that we established during the investigative actions. They have been submitted to the appropriate expertise. This will simplify the search for the assassin and his accomplices," said Enin in the program Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) by Savik Shuster on the Ukraina TV channel on Friday.

Enin added that "the assassination attempt was carried out in a professional way."

According to him, the criminals sat in ambush and within four seconds about 20 bullets were fired at the car.

"We have 15 hits in the car. Two bullets hit the driver's leg. The car was not armored. The bullets went through the car doors easily," he said.

"We no longer have to prove to anyone that it was a staging. The key goal was to stop the car by neutralizing the driver in order to commit the intended crime," Enin stressed.

Answering a clarifying question whether it was an attempt to stop the vehicle with the intent of murder, Enin replied: "There is no doubt about that."

The FBI will be involved in the investigation of the assassination attempt, according to Enin, in order to minimize doubts about the objectivity of the investigation.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also added that at present, law enforcement officers cannot share additional information so that the criminal does not use this information.

As it was reported, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, near the village of Lisnyky (Kyiv region) the car of first assistant to the president of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir was shot up, the driver was wounded. The bullets were fired from automatic weapons from the forest in the direction of the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers are currently considering three main versions of the assassination attempt: the victim's state activities, pressure on the country's top leadership, destabilization of the political situation in our country, including a version with the participation of foreign intelligence services.

