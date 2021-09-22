Facts

13:13 22.09.2021

Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

The public reaction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the assassination attempt on the first assistant to the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Shefir, will appear soon, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"The alarming piece of news of the shooting of Serhiy Shefir's car caught the president during a working visit to the United States. Despite the night, Zelensky was promptly reported on the incident and will be provided with all the necessary information further on. The president's public reaction to the event will also be known soon," he wrote on Facebook.

The spokesman also added: "As of now, it can be said that the assassins, as well as the masterminds and their henchmen, will not escape punishment."

In addition, Nykyforov emphasized that the course of the President's Office towards de-shadowing and de-oligarchization of Ukraine will not change, and "no insidious actions will affect it."

