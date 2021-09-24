Press Conferences

13:21 24.09.2021

Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

1 min read

KYIV. Sept 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is sure that the assassination attempt on his first assistant Serhiy Shefir is the price for reforms, but there are no reforms, Viktor Nebozhenko, director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service, has said.

"We must highlight this - it is very important that the president is sure that the assassination attempt [on Shefir] is connected with the cardinal reforms that he is carrying out, and that the price of reforms is an attempted murder. So there is a price, but there are no reforms. Such a paradoxical situation," Nebozhenko said speaking during a roundtable talk at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

In turn, political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov believes that the assassination attempt on Shefir is a warning. "If there have already been such warnings with the shooting, then the authorities really have problems," he added.

In addition, director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov stressed that he completely rejects the option with a staged assassination attempt on Shefir.

Tags: #conference #shefir
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 24.09.2021
System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

System ready to start insulin reimbursement through NHSU from Oct 1 – acting head

17:49 23.09.2021
More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

14:24 22.09.2021
Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

14:00 22.09.2021
Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

13:13 22.09.2021
Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

12:41 22.09.2021
Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

12:35 22.09.2021
Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

12:17 22.09.2021
Zelensky informed about attempt on Shefir – President's Office

Zelensky informed about attempt on Shefir – President's Office

11:48 22.09.2021
Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

12:16 20.09.2021
Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

Patients urge MPs to pass at final reading bill on controlled access contracts

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Five parties pass to Rada - Social Monitoring opinion poll

Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

BWT to invests up to EUR5 mln in purified water dispensers

Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD