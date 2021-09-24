Zelensky sure assassination attempt on Shefir is price for reforms, but there are no reforms - political expert

KYIV. Sept 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is sure that the assassination attempt on his first assistant Serhiy Shefir is the price for reforms, but there are no reforms, Viktor Nebozhenko, director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service, has said.

"We must highlight this - it is very important that the president is sure that the assassination attempt [on Shefir] is connected with the cardinal reforms that he is carrying out, and that the price of reforms is an attempted murder. So there is a price, but there are no reforms. Such a paradoxical situation," Nebozhenko said speaking during a roundtable talk at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

In turn, political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov believes that the assassination attempt on Shefir is a warning. "If there have already been such warnings with the shooting, then the authorities really have problems," he added.

In addition, director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov stressed that he completely rejects the option with a staged assassination attempt on Shefir.