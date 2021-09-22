Arakhamia says assassination attempt on Shefir may be a warning to president himself

Leader of the Verkhovna Rada's Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia believes that the assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's first aide Serhiy Shefir may be a warning to the president himself.

"It's kind of saying hello to our team, especially to our president," Arakhamia told reporters in the Verkhovna Rada building on Wednesday.

He did not rule out that smugglers and crime bosses could be involved in organizing this assassination attempt. According to Arakhamia, his second theory is a Russia trail, while his third theory in relation to what happened is financial and industrial groups, as a crackdown on their influence has been stepped up recently.

The Ukrainian National Police said that Shefir's car came under fire early on September 22 near the village of Lisnyky in Kyiv region. The driver was wounded.