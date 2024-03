Zelenskyy fires Shefir from post of his first assistant – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Shefir from the post of first assistant to the President of Ukraine.

Decree No. 207/2024 dated March 30 was published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, Zelenskyy appointed Shefir as his first assistant in May 2019.

Shefir, born in 1964, is a native of Kryvy Rih. He is artistic director and author of Studio Kvartal-95.