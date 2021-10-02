Investigation has over dozen versions of assassination attempt on Shefir - Venediktova

The investigation is considering more than a dozen versions of the assassination attempt on first assistant to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir, two of which are the main ones, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Regarding the versions, they were announced immediately. When I gave the first comments, I said very carefully that there are two main versions, but we do not discard and process the rest. We have more than a dozen versions that we are working on," she said on briefing on Saturday in Truskavets.

In addition, Venediktova again denied information that this attempt could have been staged.

"As for the setup, I decided this issue for myself right away, because it was question number one when I heard about it on September 22. That is why I came to look at the car, at the driver, whom the ambulance hadn't taken away yet. I had no doubt that this was not a setup [...] And when you see the accuracy of the bullets, when you understand that the car was moving at the same time, how the bullets went, when the speed changed, [...] how the wound coincides with the holes on doors. That is, this is not a setup, it was clear back on September 22," the Prosecutor General said.

As reported, on September 22, in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, at about 10:20, a car was fired upon, in which first assistant to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir was traveling. His driver was wounded.

Law enforcers considered the following main versions of the assassination attempt: state activities of the victim, pressure on the country's top leadership, destabilization of the political situation in Ukraine, including a version with the participation of special services of foreign countries is being considered.