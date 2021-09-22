Criminal case with preliminary qualification of attempted murder on two or more persons opened on fact of Shefir's car shooting - Prosecutor General

On the fact of the attempt on the life of the first assistant to the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Shefir, on Wednesday morning, law enforcement officershas opened criminal proceedings with preliminary qualifications of attempted murder on two or more persons, said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"I confirm the fact: it's true that unidentified persons shot the car of Serhiy Shefir. Their intentions, apparently, were serious - machine gun fire damaged the car," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

The Prosecutor General noted that she arrived at the scene together with the leadership of the National Police and the Prosecutor's Office. Proceedings with preliminary qualifications of attempted murder on two or more persons have begun (Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).