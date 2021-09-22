Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he doesn't know who is behind the attempt on the life of his first assistant Serhiy Shefir, but immediately after speaking at the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, he will return to Kyiv.

"Immediately after speaking at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), I am heading to the capital [Kyiv]. Frankly speaking, I don't know who is behind this. For now. What kind of forces maybe involved in this, internal or external. But I don't consider them forces, because it is a weakness to send me 'hello' with shots from the forest into my friend's car," Zelensky said in an address while in New York after the assassination attempt on his first assistant Serhiy Shefir in Kyiv.