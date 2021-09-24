Facts

11:12 24.09.2021

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 9,058 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2,415 recoveries and 140 deaths, in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"Ukraine has recorded 9,058 new cases of COVID-19, including 849 children and 137 medical workers, over the past day, September 23, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 2,060 persons have been hospitalized, 140 have died, and 2,415 have recovered," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,379,483 coronavirus infections, including 2,240,388 recoveries and 55,424 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
