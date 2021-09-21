'Yellow' level of epidemic danger to be established throughout Ukraine from Sept 23 – PM

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has introduced a "yellow" level of epidemic danger throughout Ukraine from September 23.

"From Thursday, September 23, a 'yellow' level of epidemic danger will be established throughout Ukraine. This decision was made today by the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the government's press service, following the results of an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response, it was decided: to establish from 00:00 on September 23, 2021 the "yellow" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in all regions of Ukraine; apply on the territory of all regions of Ukraine restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

The heads of regional and Kyiv city state administrations were instructed to take measures to ensure compliance with the relevant restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the appropriate level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19.